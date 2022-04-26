ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $858.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.63. The company had a trading volume of 598,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,518. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $204.80 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average is $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.