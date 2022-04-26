IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.71. 10,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,657. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.90.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

