Idle Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003378 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $4,089.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.81 or 0.07403293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,383 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

