Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.58 and its 200-day moving average is $364.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

