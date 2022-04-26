Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $75,846.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,510.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PI traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.37. 375,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.