Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $977.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

