Insider Buying: Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Purchases 36,000 Shares of Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY – Get Rating) insider Stuart Robertson purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$98,748.00 ($71,041.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Money3’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Money3’s payout ratio is 61.03%.

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured automotive loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, campervans, vans, minibuses, caravans, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

