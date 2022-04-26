Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.33. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.310-$5.090 EPS.

Shares of NSP traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.11. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,818. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

