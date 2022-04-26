Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $73.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year sales of $353.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.14 million to $354.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $485.19 million, with estimates ranging from $479.97 million to $491.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspirato.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.
In related news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Inspirato as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ISPO stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
