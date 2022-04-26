Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.13

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 3393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

