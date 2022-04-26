Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

