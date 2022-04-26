Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 8,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

