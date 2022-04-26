Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

NYSE LVS opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.