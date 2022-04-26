Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

