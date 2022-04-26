International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $225,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

IBM stock opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

