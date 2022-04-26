International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 205 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.35) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.06) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.50) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.85) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190.79 ($2.43).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.40 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.44.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

