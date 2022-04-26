International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.50) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.79 ($2.43).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 148.86 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.73).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

