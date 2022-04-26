International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

