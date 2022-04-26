International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $43.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

IGT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 2,264,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 105,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

