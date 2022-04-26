Internet Computer Price Reaches $15.62 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $15.62 or 0.00039389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $159.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.77 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,555,106 coins and its circulating supply is 225,292,687 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

