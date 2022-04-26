Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $19.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.06. 10,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

