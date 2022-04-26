Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.60.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $255.12 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.29 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

