Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $316.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $255.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $250.29 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.90.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

