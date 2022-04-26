Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.70

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 3335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.