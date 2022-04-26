Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.70

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 3335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

