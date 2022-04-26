Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.5% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 72,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,957. The firm has a market cap of $582.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

