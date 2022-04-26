Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $8.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,866,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

