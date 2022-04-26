Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,878,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31.

