Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Position Increased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 453.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,007 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 3.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 1.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 280,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 167.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,289. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27.

