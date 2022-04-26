Investec Lowers NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Hold

Investec cut shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Investec currently has $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.89) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.58.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

