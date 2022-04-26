IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0738

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $703.79 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00249868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00032866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00103571 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

