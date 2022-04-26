IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 168.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 30.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 9,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.