iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in iRobot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

