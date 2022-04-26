Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

