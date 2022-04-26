ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.99

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 39919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on IS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ironSource by 55.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth about $1,863,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

