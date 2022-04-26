iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $103.94. 237,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.67 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

