iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

