iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

