iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 333,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,967. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.67 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

