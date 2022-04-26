iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 72,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 158,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

