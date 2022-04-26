iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. 1,060,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,409,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

