iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $231.08

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $231.08 and last traded at $231.39, with a volume of 5747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average is $274.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

