iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.42. 7,891,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,508. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

