iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
