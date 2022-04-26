Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $363,776.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00103638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

