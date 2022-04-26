Ispolink (ISP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ispolink has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $1.34 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00103695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

