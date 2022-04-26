Jade Currency Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a market cap of $546,036.63 and approximately $74,194.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.26 or 0.07387579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

