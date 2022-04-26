Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $42.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

JAMF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 5,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,368. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

