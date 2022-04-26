Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.49. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

