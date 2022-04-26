Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.734-$0.734 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion.
Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 110,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
