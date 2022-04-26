Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JEN. HSBC set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.93 ($38.63).

JEN stock opened at €25.72 ($27.66) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($23.25) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($40.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

